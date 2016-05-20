Julian Fellowes’ ‘Doctor Thorne’ Hits Amazon

Four-part drama series Julian Fellowes PresentsDoctor Thorne is now available for Amazon Prime members in the U.S. The production comes from The Weinstein Company, and of course Fellowes, who created Downton Abbey.

Cast includes Tom Hollander (Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation) as Doctor Thorne, Ian McShane of Deadwood as Sir Roger Scatcherd, and Alison Brie of Mad Men as Miss Martha Dunstable.

The series is based on the eponymous novel by Anthony Trollope and follows a doctor living a quiet life with his niece Mary in the English countryside. When Mary plans to elope with the son of the cruel ruler of the village, much drama ensues.

Doctor Thorne is executive produced (and written) by Fellowes, The Weinstein Company’s Bob and Harvey Weinstein, Hat Trick International’s Mark Redhead, Christopher Kelly and Ted Childs.

The Weinstein Company picked up the North American rights from Hat Trick International earlier last year, after it debuted overseas.

“Doctor Thorne’s multilayered storytelling coupled with an outstanding ensemble cast is an exciting addition to our lineup,” said Roy Price, VP, Digital Video and Amazon Studios, who noted Downton Abbey’s strong performance on Amazon.