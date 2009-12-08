Juju Chang Named 'GMA' Newsreader

Juju Chang has been offered the newsreader job at ABC's Good Morning America, executives at the network confirm.

Chang, who has been a correspondent at ABC News since 1998, will replace Chris Cuomo.

Cuomo is negotiations to co-anchor 20/20 with Elizabeth Vargas, as well as take on an expanded role at ABC News.

Cuomo has an option in his contract and has been talking to other networks. But contrary to reports, he does not have an offer from NBC, an executive at the network said.

The news of Cuomo's departure from GMA comes as ABC is expected to announce this week that George Stephanopoulos will replace Diane Sawyer as co-host of GMA with Robin Roberts.

Sawyer's last day at GMA is Dec. 11.