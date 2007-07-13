Judge Lynn Toler to Host MyNetworkTV's Decision House

Judge Lynn Toler will be brought in to host the new show Decision House, announced executive producer Jay McGraw.



"Judge Toler is an excellent arbitrator with a talent for helping couples to work through their issues and get to the heart of the matter," said McGraw. "She has the perfect combination of confidence and compassion necessary for this role."



Compassion will indeed be necessary. The couples who choose to enter "Decision House" live under 24 hour surveillance for three days, as they move through tasks and exercises designed to save their failing relationships. In the end, a panel lead by Judge Toler will decide the future's couple, recommending that they either stay together or part ways.



Television psychologist Dr. Tara Fields joins Judge Toler for the show. "Decision House" premiers September 2007 on MyNetworkTV, and will run weekly on Wednesdays from 8-9 pm (ET/PT).

















