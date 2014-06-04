Judge, Greenberg To Keynote At Next TV Summit L.A.

NewBay Media, following its success with the event in New York and San Francisco, is bringing the Next TV Summit to Los Angeles later this month.

Scheduled for June 24 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, the Next TV Summit brings together entertainment, advertising, broadcasting and digital technology executives to share ideas, develop new business opportunities and better monetize streaming video on today’s new content platforms and devices. The event is presented by Multichannel News and B&C.

Among the keynote speakers are Mike Judge, creator and coexecutive producer of HBO comedy, Silicon Valley, and Mark Greenberg, CEO of premium, multiplatform programmer EPIX.

Find out more about the Next TV Summit here.