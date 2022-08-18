Judge Gives Media Partial Victory in Donald Trump Search Document Challenge

A judge has told the Justice Department to make public redacted copies of some documents involving the FBI search/raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, which allegedly turned up boxes of classified documents that should have gone to the National Archives.

CNN et al. had asked the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida to unseal all documents related to the raid, including probable cause support for the warrant. The Justice Department had not wanted those documents made public as it did some other related documents.

In a hearing Thursday, Judge Bruce Reinhart said he was not convinced the FBI search affidavit should remain fully sealed, as Justice had wanted, according to CNN. ■