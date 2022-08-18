Judge Gives Media Partial Victory in Donald Trump Search Document Challenge
By John Eggerton published
Says redacted versions of affidavits should be released
A judge has told the Justice Department to make public redacted copies of some documents involving the FBI search/raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, which allegedly turned up boxes of classified documents that should have gone to the National Archives.
CNN et al. had asked the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida to unseal all documents related to the raid, including probable cause support for the warrant. The Justice Department had not wanted those documents made public as it did some other related documents.
In a hearing Thursday, Judge Bruce Reinhart said he was not convinced the FBI search affidavit should remain fully sealed, as Justice had wanted, according to CNN. ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
