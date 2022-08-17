Weekly Cable Ratings: FBI Mar-A-Largo Raid Coverage Provides Ratings Boon for Cable News Nets

The cable news networks, bolstered by coverage of the August 8 FBI raid on former President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home in Florida, nearly swept the top spots on the weekly primetime and total day charts.

Fox News topped the primetime chart for the week of Aug. 8 to Aug. 14, averaging 2.7 million viewers in notching its 11th straight win, according to Nielsen. MSNBC finished second for the week with 1.5 million, while CNN finished fourth with 893,000 viewers.

HGTV was the most watched entertainment network with 961,000 viewers to finish third, while Hallmark Channel finished fifth with 7770,000 viewers.

Major League Baseball game telecasts and Pre-season NFL football game airings helped propel ESPN (765,000 viewers) and NFL Network (758,000) to sixth and seventh place finishes respectively, followed by TLC (743,000), INSP (684,000) and TBS (653,000).

Fox News led the charge on the total day charts, averaging 1.6 million viewers for its 32nd consecutive win, followed by MSNBC’s 934,000 viewers and CNN’s 662,000 viewers. HGTV (508,000) and Hallmark Channel (452,000) rounded out the top five most watched cable networks for the week, according to Nielsen. ■