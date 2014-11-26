Judd Apatow, Wayne Brady, Drew Carey, John Mayer Among ‘Late Late Show’ Guest Hosts

The interim period between Craig Ferguson’s Dec. 19 send-off as Late Late Show host and incoming host James Corden’s March 9 debut has been filled with an eclectic group of guest hosts. CBS announced that it will air special editions of The Late Late Show with rotating hosts from Monday, Jan. 5 through Friday, March 6.

Stepping in initially for Ferguson, the Peabody Award-winning and Emmy-nominated host, will be Drew Carey. The actor, host, comedian and producer, whose Drew Carey Show featured Ferguson, will guest host the first week, from Jan. 5-9, as well as the final week, from March 2-6.

In the weeks between, hosting duties will be filled by filmmaker Judd Apatow (The 40-Year-Old Virgin); musician John Mayer; actors Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) and Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory); comedians Jim Gaffigan, Billy Gardell and Thomas Lennon; and actor, host and improv comedian Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?).

In addition, CBS will broadcast a special late night version of The Talk during The Late Late Show time slot Jan. 12-16.