Joyner-Kersee Named Comcast Internet Essentials National Spokeswoman

Comcast has tapped six-time Olympic gold medal winner and philanthropist Jackie Joyner-Kersee as national spokeswoman for its low-cost high-speed data initiative, Internet Essentials.

Soon to kick off its sixth annual back-to-school season, Internet Essentials has helped close the digital divide for more than 600,000 families, benefitting 2.4 million low-income Americans.

"There is no question that Jackie Joyner-Kersee is one of the greatest athletes of all time, but she has also distinguished herself in her post-Olympic career," said senior executive VP and chief diversity officer, David L. Cohen. "Through her charitable foundation, she has been working on the front lines in her community to serve as a role model for others, to help those who are less fortunate, and to inspire a younger generation to dream and lead. We are thrilled to have Jackie help us to close the digital divide and raise awareness about all that the Internet has to offer students and families."

