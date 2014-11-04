Joyce MacDonald Named CPB VP, Journalism

Joyce MacDonald, most recently interim president and CEO of National Public Media, has joined the Corporation for Public Broadcasting as VP of journalism.

MacDonald joins Nov. 10 and will work with Bruce Theriault, CPB, senior VP, journalism and radio, on journalism strategy, planning and initiatives, for CPB, which is the independent corporation set up by Congress to distribute federal funding to noncommercial media.

CPB does not produce any news content, though it does fund it (NewsHour, National Public Radio news, Frontline).

In the newly created position, MacDonald will be helping plan and administer grants for journalism projects including station projects and collaborations with national producers, Theriault says. His job has been also been redefined--he used to SVP or radio--to look more broadly at cross-platform initiatives.

Before taking over as interim president of National Public Media, a subsidiary of NPR, PBS and WGBH Boston, MacDonald was NPR chief of staff.

Her resume also includes VP of affiliate marketing for Sony's SW Networks and ABC Radio.