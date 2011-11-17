Joy Behar's HLN Show Ending
Joy Behar's two-year run on HLN is ending, with the
network deciding not to continue her eponymous primetime show, an HLN
spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
The Joy Behar Show will continue taping until
mid-December, with one of HLN's other current programs moving into the 10 p.m.
slot after that. An announcement on the new lineup will be made in the coming
weeks.
"Joy and her team produced over 500 episodes of a show
that featured news-making interviews, great conversation and plenty of humor,"
said Scot Safon, HLN executive VP and GM in a statement. "We thank Joy for the
many memorable moments she gave the HLN audience."
"I am very proud of the show that we created at HLN and I
owe tremendous thanks to the show team who made it possible," Behar added.
Behar will continue to host The View on ABC.
