Joy Behar's HLN Show Ending

Joy Behar's two-year run on HLN is ending, with the

network deciding not to continue her eponymous primetime show, an HLN

spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The Joy Behar Show will continue taping until

mid-December, with one of HLN's other current programs moving into the 10 p.m.

slot after that. An announcement on the new lineup will be made in the coming

weeks.

"Joy and her team produced over 500 episodes of a show

that featured news-making interviews, great conversation and plenty of humor,"

said Scot Safon, HLN executive VP and GM in a statement. "We thank Joy for the

many memorable moments she gave the HLN audience."

"I am very proud of the show that we created at HLN and I

owe tremendous thanks to the show team who made it possible," Behar added.

Behar will continue to host The View on ABC.