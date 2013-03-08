Joy Behar to Leave 'The View'

Joy Behar will leave The View when her contract expires at the end of the summer, the network confirmed.

Behar's departure from the show she helped start over 16 years ago will leave Barbara Walters as the last remaining original cast member. Behar will be a free agent as her Current TV show will also end when the network transitions to Al Jazeera.

"Joy Behar has been instrumental in the success of The View from the very beginning. We wish her all the best in this next chapter, and are thrilled that we have her for the remainder of the season," said an ABC spokesperson.

