Joy Behar Hosts Current TV Sandy Relief Benefit
Joy Behar, host of Current TV's Say Anything, will host a special airing on Dec. 14 to benefit the
victims of Superstorm Sandy.
Joy Behar's Comics
With Benefits will costar stand-up comedian Andy Borowitz and feature other
comics including Judy Gold, Mario Cantone and John Fugelsang. Network founder
Al Gore will appear via tape as will actress Liza Minelli, though Current adds
that all talent is "subject to change."
The show will be taped Dec. 10 and will air on Current at 9
p.m. on Dec. 14.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.