Joy Behar Hosts Current TV Sandy Relief Benefit

Joy Behar, host of Current TV's Say Anything, will host a special airing on Dec. 14 to benefit the

victims of Superstorm Sandy.

Joy Behar's Comics

With Benefits will costar stand-up comedian Andy Borowitz and feature other

comics including Judy Gold, Mario Cantone and John Fugelsang. Network founder

Al Gore will appear via tape as will actress Liza Minelli, though Current adds

that all talent is "subject to change."

The show will be taped Dec. 10 and will air on Current at 9

p.m. on Dec. 14.