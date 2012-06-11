Joy Behar Bringing Show to Current TV
Former HLN host Joy Behar is bringing her talk show to
Current TV starting this September, the network announced Monday.
The hour-long Joy
Behar Show (working title) will air at 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday,
repeating later in the evening in primetime. The show will cover the latest
political, social and pop culture events with a regular rotating ensemble of
commenters, according to the announcement.
The ensemble cast, title and premiere date will be announced
later this summer. Behar will guest anchor the 8 p.m. hour the week of June 18
while Viewpoint host Eliot Spitzer is on vacation.
HLN ended Behar's show last December after two years at the
network. Behar continues to host The View on ABC.
