Joy Behar Bringing Show to Current TV

Former HLN host Joy Behar is bringing her talk show to

Current TV starting this September, the network announced Monday.

The hour-long Joy

Behar Show (working title) will air at 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday,

repeating later in the evening in primetime. The show will cover the latest

political, social and pop culture events with a regular rotating ensemble of

commenters, according to the announcement.

The ensemble cast, title and premiere date will be announced

later this summer. Behar will guest anchor the 8 p.m. hour the week of June 18

while Viewpoint host Eliot Spitzer is on vacation.

HLN ended Behar's show last December after two years at the

network. Behar continues to host The View on ABC.