Journal Closes on KWBA

Journal Communications completed its purchase of The CW affiliate KWBA Tucson, Ariz. The sellers were Tucson Communications and Cascade Broadcasting Group.

The deal was first announced in March. Terms of the sale were not revealed.

Journal already owns ABC affiliate KGUN and a host of radio stations in the market.

The Federal Communications Commission gave Journal a failing-station waiver to buy the station and create a duopoly in Tucson. "We are persuaded thatKWBAis failing to such an extent that its ability to be a viable voice in the Tucson market is severely hampered," the commission said last month, "placing it at a competitive disadvantage."

Journal mentioned its plans to create multiple duopolies in Tuesday’s second-quarter earnings report, including one in Boise, Idaho.

“KWBA allows us to increase our hyperlocal news focus," Journal Broadcast Group vice chairman and CEO Doug Kiel said. "With two television stations and four radio stations in this market, we are in a good position to grow our total audience and serve our viewers in the Tucson area."