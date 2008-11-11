Josh Sabarra Joins Lifetime

Lifetime Networks has named Los Angeles based executive, Josh Sabarra, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Publicity where he will lead the team responsible for publicizing all of Lifetime Networks’ programming, properties and initiatives and will oversee the organization’s talent relations.



Most recently Sabarra served as Senior VP of Marketing Communications and Publicity for New Line Home Entertainment where he worked on such movie campaigns as The Notebook and Wedding Crashers.



“With comprehensive media relations and marketing experience in theatrical motion pictures, home entertainment and corporate positioning, Josh brings an unparalleled, strategic perspective to our operation,” said Lifetime Networks Executive VP of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications, Meredith Wagner. “Lifetime continues to expand as a brand in terms of programming and reach, and Josh’s background and energy are certain to advance that momentum.”