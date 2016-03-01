Josh Elliott Joins CBS’ Streaming News Net

Josh Elliott has joined CBSN, the 24/7 streaming news service that’s part of CBS News, as an anchor. He starts next month and will also appear on CBS News broadcasts and other platforms.

Elliott has been at NBC Sports following a stint on ABC’s Good Morning America.

CBSN launched in November 2014.

“CBSN is the future of news, and we are thrilled to have Josh on our team,” said David Rhodes, president of CBS News. “Josh will bring tremendous passion to anchoring, reporting and connecting with this new and fast-growing audience.”

Elliott is an experienced writer, reporter and anchor. While at NBC Sports, Elliott contributed to coverage of national and international sporting events. Prior to that, he spent three years at ABC News, primarily as news anchor on GMA. Elliott spent seven years with ESPN beginning in 2005, serving as anchor of SportsCenter from 2006-2011. He wrote for Sports Illustrated from 1999-2005.

“I am deeply honored to be joining CBS News, and truly excited to be a part of the broadening horizon of CBSN, for which the possibilities are thankfully endless,” said Elliott. “Because it will always be about the stories we tell, the chance to do what I so enjoy doing at a place that values its journalism above all else is a gift for which I’m very grateful."