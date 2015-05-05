Josh Charles to Guest Star on ‘Masters of Sex’ Season 3

Josh Charles will appear on the third season of Masters of Sex in a season-long arc.

In addition to his five seasons on CBS’ The Good Wife, the Emmy-nominated actor has had numerous other TV roles, including on Sports Night, Inside Amy Schumer and In Treatment.

Season 3 of Masters of Sex, the Showtime drama starring Michael Sheen and Lizzy Caplan as real-life human sexuality pioneers William Masters and Virginia Johnson, premieres July 12. Charles will guest star as Daniel Logan, a charismatic businessman who seeks out Masters and Johnson in his effort to bottle the smell of sex to sell to the public.