Joseph Ambeault Joins Discovery

JosephAmbeault, an exec formerly with Verizon Communications, has been named senior VP, product and technology at Discovery Communications.

In his new role, Ambeault will head up product, engineering, design and program management across Discovery’s U.S digital organization. He will be based in Discovery’s New York office and report to Karen Leever, Discovery’s executive VP and GM, digital media.

Ambeault most recently was executive director, consumer video product management for Verizon, where he oversaw the company’s OTT video product. During his 11 years with Verizon, he also helped to architect the Fios TV service and the launch of the company’s Verizon Digital Media Services business. During that time, Ambeault also served as chief product officer and CEO of Verizon’s brief OTT/subscription video service venture with Redbox, which was shut down in the fall of 2014.



