Jones Named Head of Communications for Scripps

Scripps Networks Interactive named Dylan Jones as executive VP and chief communications officer.

Jones, who had been senior VP of corporate communications, succeeds Mark Kroeger, who held the post since 2013 and will serve as senior advisor to CEO Ken Lowe. In his new role, Jones will oversee public and media relations, investor relations, internal communications, creative services, customer service and event marketing.

“Since joining Scripps Networks Interactive more than a year ago, Dylan Jones has proven to be a valuable and respected member of our senior leadership team,” said Lowe, to whom Jones will report. “He has seamlessly taken the reins and has been instrumental in shaping the company’s global communications strategies. His broad experience of the media sector and know-how as a professional communicator will be instrumental as we position Scripps Networks for growth and competitive advantage in this fast-evolving marketplace.”

Jones joined Scripps Networks in 2014 from EMI Group. He also worked for MTV and VH1 in London.