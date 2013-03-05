Jon Stewart to Take Hiatus From 'Daily Show' to Direct Feature Film

Jon Stewart will go

on hiatus as host of The Daily Show

in order to direct his first feature film.

Correspondent and

writer John Oliver, who has been with The

Daily Show since 2006, will fill in as host for the eight weeks that are

scheduled for Stewart's absence.

Stewart's film, Rosewater, is produced by Stewart's

production company, Busboy Productions, with Scott Rudin Productions and Odd Lot

Entertainment. The film is an adaptation of Then

They Came for Me: A Family's Story of Love, Captivity, and Survival by Iranian

journalist Maziar Bahari, who appeared as a guest on The Daily Show in 2011.