Jon Stewart to Take Hiatus From 'Daily Show' to Direct Feature Film
Jon Stewart will go
on hiatus as host of The Daily Show
in order to direct his first feature film.
Correspondent and
writer John Oliver, who has been with The
Daily Show since 2006, will fill in as host for the eight weeks that are
scheduled for Stewart's absence.
Stewart's film, Rosewater, is produced by Stewart's
production company, Busboy Productions, with Scott Rudin Productions and Odd Lot
Entertainment. The film is an adaptation of Then
They Came for Me: A Family's Story of Love, Captivity, and Survival by Iranian
journalist Maziar Bahari, who appeared as a guest on The Daily Show in 2011.
