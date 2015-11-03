Jon Stewart Signs Four-Year Production Pact With HBO

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart has inked an exclusive four-year production agreement with HBO. The deal includes short-form content from Stewart showcased on HBO Now and HBO Go, as well as a first-look option for film and TV projects.

Stewart will work with cloud graphics company OTOY to develop technology to produce topical short-form digital content as part of his first project under the deal. The content will be refreshed on HBO Now multiple times a day.

More projects will be announced as they are confirmed.

“I’m so excited to be working with Richard [Plepler], Michael [Lombardo] and the entire HBO family,” said Stewart. “Appearing on television 22 minutes a night clearly broke me. I’m pretty sure I can produce a few minutes of content every now and again.”

Stewart hosted The Daily Show since 1999 and stepped down earlier this year. His past credits with HBO include standup special Jon Stewart: Unleavened and roles on Mr. Show with Bob and David and The Larry Sanders Show.