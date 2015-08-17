Jon Stewart to Host WWE 'SummerSlam'

Recently retired The Daily Show host Jon Stewart has been named the host of WWE’s annual SummerSlam event taking place this Sunday.

Stewart, who on Aug. 6 stepped down as host of Comedy Central’s late night show after 16 years, will appear on the four-hour event, which will air live on WWE Network and via pay-per-view, according to the WWE.

Stewart has participated in WWE storylines in the past, most recently tangling with WWE Superstar and heavyweight champion Seth Rollins.

