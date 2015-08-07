Jon Stewart Finale Draws Spots for Beer, Movies

Beer and movie marketers flocked to Jon Stewart’s final Daily Show Thursday night.

The episode, which ran 49 minutes including a performance by Bruce Springsteen, was “brought to you by” Modelo Especial, the beer from Constellation Brands. Spots for Anheuser-Busch InBev's Bud Light also appeared.

There were commercials for six movies including TheMan From U.N.C.L.E., Black Mass, No Escape, Fantastic Four, Steve Jobs and Hitman: Agent 47.

The technology category was also represented with Samsung, Apple, T-Mobile and Hulu plus online services Booking.com and Apartments.com.

Comedy Central ran a promo for the networks app.

Other sponsors included automakers Buick and Hyundai, Gatorade and GEICO.

Arby’s, the fast food chain that sponsored Stewart's penultimate appearance with a spot that highlighted the way Stewart has skewered the brand, was integrated into a taped segment of the show. Boxes of Arby’s food was seen being delivered to TheDaily Show offices in a piece that highlighted the show’s staff while paying homage to the famous Copacabana tracking scene in Goodfellas, directed by Martin Scorsese, who made a cameo appearance.

Correction: The earlier version of this story misstated ownership of the Modelo Espicial brand.