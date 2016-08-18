Jon Stewart to Appear on Final 'The Nightly Show'

Former The Daily Show host Jon Stewart will appear on Thursday's final episode of Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore.

Wilmore, in a tweet, said that Stewart would be “dropping by” to bid him and the show farewell in its final episode. On Monday, Comedy Central announced that it was cancelling the late night show.

Wilmore took over The Nightly Show in January 2015 after former host Stephen Colbert left to host CBS' The Late Show, but the show struggled from a ratings perspective. After averaging 1.3 million total viewers during its first month, The Nightly Show averaged 786,000 viewers during the month of June, according to Nielsen live + 7 ratings.

