‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ Separation Episode is Most-Watched in Series History

If misery loves company, Jon and Kate Gosselin had plenty of it Monday night. The episode of Jon & Kate Plus 8, in which the couple announced they were separating, was the most-watched and highest-rated in series history in all key demos, according to Nielsen Media Research. It was by far the top show of the night on television.



Monday’s episode, which aired from 9-10 p.m. on TLC, earned a record 7.7 household rating and set high-water marks for the show in P18-49 (5.7), W18-49 (8.1), P18-34 (6.5), M18-34 (3.7), W18-34 (9.3) and P2+ (4.2).



For viewer totals, 10.6 million tuned in including 7.5 million in households, 6.5 million people age 18-49, and 4.6 million among women 18-49. The show also hit record marks in W25-54, M18-49, P18-34, and W18-34.



The 7.5 million households and 4.1 million among women 25-54 was the highest delivery ever on TLC or any other Discovery Network. The show was also the most-watched among P18-49, P18-34, and W18-34 in the history of TLC or any other Discovery Network.

