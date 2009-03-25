‘Jon & Kate Plus 8' Season Finale Grabs 4.6 Million Viewers

TLC's hit reality show Jon and Kate Plus 8's season finale Monday night was the highest-rated episode in six demographics. The show was watched by 4.6 million viewers and ranked first among all ad-supported cable in the 9:30 p.m. half-hour among HH, W25-54, P18-49, W18-49, and W18-34.

The final episode topped CBS' hit comedy block Rules of Engagement and Two and a Half Men, Fox's 24, NBC's Heroes and the CW's One Tree Hill in the 9 p.m. hour among W18-34.

The program was the highest-rated episode ever among HH (with a 3.4 rating), P2+, P25-54, W25-54, P18-49, and W18-49.