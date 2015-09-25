Jon Hamm Takes Dive to Join SpongeBob

Fresh from his award-winning role as Madison Avenue’s Don Draper on Mad Men, Jon Hamm is taking on a new animated challenge in Bikini Bottom.

With no fear of being typecast, Hamm will play the charismatic head of ad agency Grouper, Goby & Koi in an episode of SpongeBob SquarePants.

As Don Grouper, Hamm represents Mr. Krabs as he tries to launch a line of frozen Krabby Patties.

Since taking the role as Don Draper on Mad Man, Hamm has hardly been a hermit crab himself, taking roles in series including Wet Hot American Summer, First Day of Camp, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Black Mirror, Web Therapy, Childrens Hospital, 30 Rock and The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret.

He’s also appeared in a few films.