Jon Hamm Signs 'Mad Men' Deal with Lionsgate

Jon Hamm has inked a three-year deal with Lionsgate TV to

continue his lead role on AMC's Mad Men.

Series creator/executive producer Matthew Weiner signed atwo-season contract extension in March, with an option for a third.

But the prolonged negotiations between Weiner and AMC/Lionsgate pushed the

drama's fifth season back to early 2012, instead of its normal summer return.

Hamm is a three-time Emmy nominee for his portrayal of ‘60s ad

man Don Draper on the series, and Mad Men

has won the Best Drama Series Emmy for the last three years.