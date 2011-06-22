Jon Hamm Signs 'Mad Men' Deal with Lionsgate
Jon Hamm has inked a three-year deal with Lionsgate TV to
continue his lead role on AMC's Mad Men.
Series creator/executive producer Matthew Weiner signed atwo-season contract extension in March, with an option for a third.
But the prolonged negotiations between Weiner and AMC/Lionsgate pushed the
drama's fifth season back to early 2012, instead of its normal summer return.
Hamm is a three-time Emmy nominee for his portrayal of ‘60s ad
man Don Draper on the series, and Mad Men
has won the Best Drama Series Emmy for the last three years.
