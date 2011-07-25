Jon Hamm to Guest Star in IFC Comedy
Recently
Emmy-nominated actor Jon Hamm will guest star in the second season of IFC's
original comedy, The Increasingly Poor
Decisions of Todd Margaret, it was announced Monday.
Hamm, who nominated for his performance as Don Draper in AMC's drama
Mad Men, will join series stars David
Cross and Will Arnett for five of the six new half-hour episodes set to premiere
in January 2012.
Musician Johnny
Marr will also return for the second season to score and perform the series'
original music.
The series is
co-produced by IFC and RDF Television, part of Zodiak Media Group in the U.K.
Jennifer Caserta, Debbie DeMontreux, Christine Lubrano, Evan Shapiro and Christian Vesper serve as executive producers for IFC, and Clelia Mountford for RDF Television with star David Cross also serving as an associate producer.
