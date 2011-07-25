Jon Hamm to Guest Star in IFC Comedy

Recently

Emmy-nominated actor Jon Hamm will guest star in the second season of IFC's

original comedy, The Increasingly Poor

Decisions of Todd Margaret, it was announced Monday.

Hamm, who nominated for his performance as Don Draper in AMC's drama

Mad Men, will join series stars David

Cross and Will Arnett for five of the six new half-hour episodes set to premiere

in January 2012.

Musician Johnny

Marr will also return for the second season to score and perform the series'

original music.

The series is

co-produced by IFC and RDF Television, part of Zodiak Media Group in the U.K.

Jennifer Caserta, Debbie DeMontreux, Christine Lubrano, Evan Shapiro and Christian Vesper serve as executive producers for IFC, and Clelia Mountford for RDF Television with star David Cross also serving as an associate producer.