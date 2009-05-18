Jon Gruden Heads To 'Monday Night Football' Booth

Posted at 3:47 p.m. ET

Former Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden will join Mike Tirico and Ron Jaworski on Monday Night Football when the series kicks off its 40th season this fall. Gruden will also add analysis throughout the season on ESPN Radio and will take part in the network’s Pro Bowl telecast as well as Super Bowl and NFL Draft coverage.

“Jon is one of the best football minds in the game, he has a natural ability to communicate that knowledge and he brings great enthusiasm—everything you want in an analyst,” said Norby Williamson, ESPN executive V.P. of production, announcing the hire.

Gruden replaces Tony Kornheriser, who stepped down after three years in the MNF booth. Kornheiser will continue his afternoon talk show with Michael Wilbon, Pardon the Interruption.

Gruden had been an NFL head coach for the last 11 seasons, most recently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the Bucs to victory in Super Bowl XXXVII. During his decade plus as a head coach, Gruden compiled a 100-85 record and led his teams to five division titles.

“This is a tremendous opportunity and I am every excited to be associated with ESPN and Monday Night Football,” Gruden said in a statement. “I grew up a fan of Monday Night Football. Whether I’ve coached on Monday night or watched, I’ve hardly missed a game all these years.”

Gruden’s MNF debut is an August 13 preseason Super Bowl rematch between the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers at 8 p.m.