Jon Banner Leaving ABC News for PepsiCo

ABC News senior executive producer Jon Banner is leaving the

network, and the news business, to join PepsiCo's global communications team,

ABC News president Ben Sherwood announced Tuesday.

Banner is a 25-year veteran of ABC News, producing World News from 2003-2011 and most recently

served as executive producer of This Week

with George Stephanopoulos. At PepsiCo, he will be senior VP, global

strategy and planning.

Senior executive producer Marc Burstein will lead ABC's political

coverage and assume EP duties on This

Week until a replacement is named.

Sherwood's note to staff below:

I'm writing with news

about our good friend and one of our longest-serving and most accomplished

colleagues, Jon Banner.

Jon came to me

recently with a great opportunity outside the news business that he simply

could not refuse.

After more than 25

years with ABC News -- more than half his life -- Jon will be leaving this Sunday

to take a senior role at one of America's great multinational companies. See

attached.

For nearly a decade at

ABC, Jon led World News through

wars, natural disasters, terror attacks, presidential elections and everything

in between. Guiding the transitions of four anchors in five years, Jon led

the program to new heights and helped hold the team together in challenging

times.

Earlier this year,

when I asked Jon to add This Week to

his portfolio, he took on the assignment with characteristic determination and

fighting spirit. The broadcast is now in its best competitive position in

years, gaining momentum as we head into the most important months of the 2012

campaign.

Across Jon's tenure at

ABC News, he has won every award for journalistic excellence.

On a personal level,

I've known Jon since around the time we both started out in this

business. I've always valued his friendship and admired his news judgment

and competitive drive. For the last couple of years, he has been a wise

counselor and steady hand.

We will miss him

mightily.

Going forward, Senior

Executive Producer Marc Burstein will captain our political coverage in

addition to Special Events and until a new executive producer is named, Marc

will assume that role on This

Week.

Please join me in

thanking Jon for his leadership over the years and wishing him the very best

luck in this new chapter.

Ben