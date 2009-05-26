'Jon And Kate Plus 8' Premiere Draws Nearly 10 Million Viewers

The season five premiere of Jon and Kate Plus 8 delivered the best ratings in the series' history Monday, drawing 9.8 million total viewers, including 4.3 million in TLC’s target W18-49 demo.

The premiere also delivered the highest ratings in TLC history among W18-34 (9.1), M18-34 (3.6), and P18-34 (6.3).

The previous record holder was the season four finale, which aired March 23 and drew just over 4.6 million viewers, including 2.07 million W18-49. The premiere ratings were higher than anything on television Monday night, beating all of the broadcast networks.

The show's return had been much hyped in the media due to rumors of infidelity and possibly divorce between the show’s stars Jon and Kate Gosselin.