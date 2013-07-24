Joie Chen to Host Al Jazeera America's Primetime Program

Joie Chen has been named host of Al Jazeera America's daily

primetime news and current affairs magazine program America Tonight.

Chen spent more than a decade at CNN from 1991-2001, working

as an anchor at CNN International and its domestic channel on programs like The

World Today and CNN News Site with Joie Chen. She also spent six

years as a correspondent and anchor at CBS News in Washington, D.C., covering

the White House and Capitol Hill from 2002-08.

"Joie is a strong journalist with a natural, warm presence

on screen and we're excited to see her at the heart of our primetime schedule,"

said Paul Eedle, Al Jazeera America's deputy launch manager in charge of

programs. "Joie will be a leading member of a wonderful array of anchor and

reporter talent at Al Jazeera America reflecting the full diversity of this country

today."

The network also announced Wednesday that

reporter/author Trevor Aaronson has joined its 16-member investigative unit

based in Washington, D.C. Al Jazeera America launches on Aug. 20.