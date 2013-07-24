Joie Chen to Host Al Jazeera America's Primetime Program
Joie Chen has been named host of Al Jazeera America's daily
primetime news and current affairs magazine program America Tonight.
Chen spent more than a decade at CNN from 1991-2001, working
as an anchor at CNN International and its domestic channel on programs like The
World Today and CNN News Site with Joie Chen. She also spent six
years as a correspondent and anchor at CBS News in Washington, D.C., covering
the White House and Capitol Hill from 2002-08.
"Joie is a strong journalist with a natural, warm presence
on screen and we're excited to see her at the heart of our primetime schedule,"
said Paul Eedle, Al Jazeera America's deputy launch manager in charge of
programs. "Joie will be a leading member of a wonderful array of anchor and
reporter talent at Al Jazeera America reflecting the full diversity of this country
today."
The network also announced Wednesday that
reporter/author Trevor Aaronson has joined its 16-member investigative unit
based in Washington, D.C. Al Jazeera America launches on Aug. 20.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.