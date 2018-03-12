Johnson Tagged as ABC Correspondent

Whit Johnson has been named an ABC News correspondent, based in New York, according to ABC News President James Goldston in an e-mail to staffers Monday (March 12).



Johnson comes from NBC-owned KNBC Los Angeles, where he had been a weekday morning anchor on Today in LA, as well as a reporter.



Johnson was part of the KNBC morning team that won last year's Golden Mike award for Best Daytime News Broadcast.