Johnny Weir Joins NBC's Olympics Coverage

Two-time Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir will join NBC for its upcoming coverage of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Weir announced his retirement from the sport Wednesday.

NBC also announced that former Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski and ice dancer Tanith Belbin will contribute to Sochi coverage as well. Weir and Lipinski will serve as analysts for figure skating while Belbin will report for NBC Olympics' Sports Desk and The Olympic Zone.

"Johnny, Tara and Tanith have entertained judges and fans alike with their skill, style and charisma," said Jim Bell, executive producer of NBC Olympics. "We're confident those same characteristics will entertain Olympic viewers this February."

Weir and Lipinski will appear on NBC Sunday at 4 p.m. ET alongside Terry Gannon on the network's telecast of the 2013 Skate Canada International featuring performances from the men's and ladies' free skate competitions.