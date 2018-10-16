Johnny Miller Retiring as NBC Lead Golf Analyst

After nearly 30 years as NBC Sports’ lead golf analyst, Johnny Miller announced plans to retire.

Miller’s final broadcast will be the 2019 Phoenix Open, which will be played Jan. 31 through Feb. 3.

According to reports, he'll be replaced by former golfer Paul Azinger, now with Fox.

“When NBC Sports approached me 30 years ago about a move to TV, I never could have imagined how it would lead to so many lasting relationships and countless memories made alongside a team of talented friends, both in front of and behind the camera,” Miller said. “I’m forever grateful to my family for their support during this fulfilling chapter of my life. As I say farewell to the 18th tower, I look forward to spending more time alongside my wife Linda, our children, and our 24 grandchildren. Soon it will officially be Miller time.”

Miller was a Hall of Fame golf pro famed for shooting a record-low 63 in the final round of the 1973 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. He won 25 PGA Tour events and was named player of the year in 1974.

He transitioned to broadcasting and was named lead analyst at NBC in 1990. He won eight Emmy nominations for outstanding sports personality--sports even analyst.

“Johnny Miller is the best golf analyst ever and he will be missed by millions of fans. Early in his career, he made a commitment to serve the fans by telling it like it is and for three decades he’s served those fans incredibly well,” said Mike McCarley, president, golf, NBC Sports. “Whether they agree or disagree with Johnny, everyone wants to hear what he has to say. His unfiltered approach has not only been refreshing, but it’s what makes him great. He is a part of the fabric of NBC Sports, and as one of the most influential voices in golf, he will forever have a home here.”