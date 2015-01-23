John Walsh to Retire From ESPN

Longtime ESPN executive VP John Walsh will retire next month, ending a 26-year run with the company.

Walsh has been with ESPN since 1988 and is widely considered among the most influential executives in the company’s 35-year history.

Walsh oversaw the launch of ESPN The Magazine and ESPN Radio and has served as executive editor since late 1990. Walsh was instrumental in developing the many news and information elements within ESPN, including networks and new shows; and led the editorial direction of ESPN.com and its properties.

Walsh was first hired by ESPN as a managing editor, where he was responsible for editorial content of all news and informational programming, most notably SportsCenter.