John Switzer, Broadcast Engineer, Dead at 68

John Switzer, a former director of engineering for the Rocky Mountain Broadcast Center and senior account executive for Sony’s Business and Professional Group, died March 25 in Denver. He was 68.

Switzer became director of engineering for the Rocky Mountain Broadcast Center, spending a decade in the role, after getting his start in TV broadcasting at KOA-TV (now KCNC-TV) in Denver. After several years as VP of production for Z-Axis Corp., in 1989 he would start a two-decade stint as a senior account executive for Sony Business and Professional Group, where he was twice named Top Sales Achiever.

In 2009, he became VP of system sales for Burst Communications, where he played a key role in the design of high-def control rooms for the University of Denver and University of Colorado, Boulder.

A technical theatre graduate from the University of Denver, in 2007 Switzer was honored for his work by the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, Rocky Mountain Section.

Switzer, who was a native of Boone, Iowa, is survived by his wife, Valerie; sons Jarad and Justin; grandson Jaxson John Switzer; brother, Robert Switzer; and sister, Patricia Switzer Cockerill.

Chartable donations can be made in Switzer’s name to the Bonfils Blood Center Foundation in Denver, the Boy Scouts of America, Denver and Denver Hospice.