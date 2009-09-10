John Stossel Fox Business Bound

Longtime ABC News correspondent and 20/20 co-anchor John Stossel is joining Fox Business Network and Fox News Channel.

Stossel will host a one-hour weekly program on Fox Business simply titled Stossel. He will also become a regular contributor to Fox News. His FBN show will focus on libertarian issues in the U.S. and abroad.

“John Stossel is one of the most talented and thought-provoking journalists in the field and we are extremely excited to welcome him to the Fox Business team,” said Kevin Magee, executive VP of FNC and FBN. “His insights on consumer-related issues are unparalleled and will be a natural complement to our business programming."

Stossel had worked on ABC’s 20/20 since 1981, and had been named co-anchor of the program in 2003.

“John has been an important part of the ABC News family for decades and we will miss him,” said an ABC statement. “He has engaged, and occasionally enraged, our audience with thought provoking opinions and analysis. John is a unique figure in American journalism and will be an asset to Fox News in this next chapter of his terrific career. We wish John the very best and look forward to hearing his take on the great issues of the day from his new home at Fox.”

