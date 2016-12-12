John Roberts Named Fox News Chief White House Correspondent

John Roberts has been named chief White House correspondent for Fox News Channel, effective inauguration day (Jan. 20).

Roberts joined FNC in 2011 from CNN's American Morning and has been senior national correspondent, based in Atlanta.

"Donald Trump's presidency will be the predominant news story worldwide in the next four years," said Roberts. "I am honored that FOX News has allowed me a front-row seat to history as it all unfolds."

Roberts covered the Trump campaign for the news channel. Chief White House correspondent Ed Henry was pulled off the beat "to work things out" back in May following a tabloid story about his alleged affair with a Las Vegas hostess.

Henry returned to the network as chief national correspondent.