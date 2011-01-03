John Roberts Joining Fox News Channel

Updated Jan. 3 at 3:10 p.m.

John Roberts, former anchor of CNN's American Morning, is headed to Fox News Channel, CNN confirmed Monday.

Roberts is joining the top-rated news channel as a senior national correspondent in Atlanta.

In December CNN announced Roberts would leave the morning show, which has struggled in the ratings, to relocate to Atlanta to be near his fiancée, CNN anchor Kyra Phillips. At the time, CNN Executive Vice President Ken Jautz said in a memo to staff that he was discussing an Atlanta-based reporting job for Roberts.

Roberts joined the cable news network in 2006 and was co-anchor of American Morning from 2007-2010.

Fox News did not immediately respond for comment.

TVNewser first reported the move.

