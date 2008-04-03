John O'Hurley to Host CBS’ Secret Talents of the Stars

John O'Hurley, the white-haired game-show host (Family Feud, To Tell the Truth), sitcom fixture (Mr. Peterman on Seinfeld) and Dancing with the Stars star, will host CBS' Secret Talents of the Stars.

The series, which debuts April 8, also features Debbie Reynolds, Brian McKnight and Gavin Polone as judges of the hidden talents of celebrities.

The first show features country singer Clint Black performing stand-up, skater Sasha Cohen showing off her skills as a contortionist and Star Trek ex George Takei singing country. Viewers vote to see who moves on and who goes home.