John Mulaney, The Strokes on ‘SNL’ Halloween Night

Comedian John Mulaney hosts Saturday Night Live on NBC Oct. 31. The Strokes are the musical guest that day.

(Image credit: NBC)

Mulaney will star in two upcoming Sack Lunch Bunch specials on Comedy Central, after his parody of children’s programming John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch premiered on Netflix late last year. Mulaney spent four years as a writer on Saturday Night Live. He also starred in the Fox comedy Mulaney.

It is the Strokes’ fourth time as musical guest on SNL. The New York band’s new album is entitled “The New Abnormal.” Julian Casablancas fronts the band.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.