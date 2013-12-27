John Miller Leaves CBS for NYPD

John Miller is leaving CBS News to return to the New York Police Department, the outgoing senior correspondent announced Thursday. He will assume a role in the department’s counterterrorism division.

Miller’s recent 60 Minutes piece on the National Security Agency drew harsh criticism for what many perceived to be its uncritical take on the embattled agency, with writer Glenn Greenwald calling it “a new low for US journalism” via Twitter. The piece came on the heels of Lara Logan’s discredited 60 Minutes report on the 2012 Benghazi attack, which CBS News later retracted.

Miller has leapt from television journalism to law enforcement and back over the years. His career includes previous stints at the NYPD, ABC News, the Los Angeles Police Department, the FBI and the office of the Director of National Intelligence. He joined CBS News in 2011.