John Miller Joins CBS News

CBS News has named John Miller a senior correspondent for

the network, with a major role in the mornings, the network said Monday.

While Miller will report mainly for The Early Show, the network's low-rated morning program being

retooled by network brass, he will report for all CBS News platforms and

broadcasts, occasionally including 60

Minutes.

Miller most recently worked in the Office of the Director of

National Intelligence, but from 1995 to 2002 was an ABC News correspondent,

becoming co-anchor of 20/20 in 2002.

He worked as a television journalist at various networks and stations from 1973

to 1994.

"You can't help but want to be around John Miller-and that

makes him a natural broadcaster," said CBS News President David Rhodes

in a statement. "He will greatly enhance our already strong original reporting

on issues of homeland security and law enforcement, here and around the globe."

Miller's resume also serving in the FBI, as head of the

Counterterrorism and Criminal Intelligence Bureau and the Major Crimes Division

of the Los Angles Police Department, and briefly as New York City Deputy Police

Commissioner.