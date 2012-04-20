John McEnroe Joins ESPN's Wimbledon Coverage
Tennis
great John McEnroe, who has covered the U.S. Open for ESPN since 2009,
will join the network's Wimbledon coverage beginning this summer.
Last
July, ESPN struck a 12-year agreement for the exclusive rights to thetournament, and will air all matches live for the first time. NBC Sports
had aired the Singles Finals for the past 43 years, but came under fire
for airing many matches on tape delay.
McEnroe was part of NBC's coverage team for the tournament.
"We
are thrilled to expand John's role with ESPN to include the site of
some of his greatest accomplishments, the grass courts of Wimbledon,"
said John Wildhack, ESPN executive VP, production. "His rare
combination of insight, candor and personality behind the microphone
mirrors the multi-talented player he was on the court."
McEnroe
added, "I have enjoyed working the past three years with my ESPN
teammates at the U.S. Open and I am looking forward to expanding my role
at Wimbledon, beginning with the new expanded schedule we have this
year. Like ESPN, I am committed to working hard and giving my best to
help our sport grow in the U.S. and around the world."
The Wimbledon Championships being June 25 in London.
