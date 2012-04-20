John McEnroe Joins ESPN's Wimbledon Coverage

Tennis

great John McEnroe, who has covered the U.S. Open for ESPN since 2009,

will join the network's Wimbledon coverage beginning this summer.

Last

July, ESPN struck a 12-year agreement for the exclusive rights to thetournament, and will air all matches live for the first time. NBC Sports

had aired the Singles Finals for the past 43 years, but came under fire

for airing many matches on tape delay.

McEnroe was part of NBC's coverage team for the tournament.

"We

are thrilled to expand John's role with ESPN to include the site of

some of his greatest accomplishments, the grass courts of Wimbledon,"

said John Wildhack, ESPN executive VP, production. "His rare

combination of insight, candor and personality behind the microphone

mirrors the multi-talented player he was on the court."

McEnroe

added, "I have enjoyed working the past three years with my ESPN

teammates at the U.S. Open and I am looking forward to expanding my role

at Wimbledon, beginning with the new expanded schedule we have this

year. Like ESPN, I am committed to working hard and giving my best to

help our sport grow in the U.S. and around the world."

The Wimbledon Championships being June 25 in London.