John Lewis Named VP/General Manager at Nexstar’s WNCN Raleigh

John Lewis has been named VP and general manager of WNCN Raleigh, which is owned by Nexstar. He starts immediately and reports to Doug Davis, senior VP and regional manager at Nexstar.

WNCN is a CBS affiliate.

Lewis had been VP and general manager at Nexstar’s WNCT in Greenville, North Carolina, a CBS station that also airs The CW.

“John’s vast experience as a broadcast and sales executive, coupled with his results-driven attitude and deep understanding of North Carolina, make him the ideal person to lead WNCN-TV and CBS17.com,” said Davis. “His leadership has produced exceptional results for Nexstar’s broadcast and digital operations at WNCT-TV in Greenville, and he has established a lengthy track record of success by expanding local content, developing innovative cross-platform solutions for advertisers and marketers and attracting new business. I look forward to working with John as he takes on this new role for Nexstar in Raleigh.”

Prior to joining Nexstar, Lewis founded and was president of dbs Com., LLC, a sales management and acquisition firm in North Carolina. Prior to that, he was VP and general manager at the eastern North Carolina stations WXFI and WYDO.

“I am extremely grateful to Nexstar for giving me this opportunity and I am excited to be working alongside the talented and experienced staff at WNCN-TV and CBS17.com,” he said. “Our broadcast and digital operations in Raleigh have a legacy of delivering outstanding journalism and superior service to the area’s viewers and advertisers while forging strong relationships in the community. Nexstar’s commitment to hyper-local content both on-air and on-line, coupled with the unique and customized advertising and marketing solutions we offer, creates a distinct advantage for our viewers and advertisers.”