JohnLegend Joins ABC's 'Duets'

Singer/songwriter

John Legend will replace Lionel Richie on ABC's upcoming singing competition

series, Duets, the network said on Monday.

Legend replaces

Lionel Richie, who had to drop out due to personal scheduling conflicts,

according to a spokesperson. Richie, along with Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Nettles and Robin Thicke, was slated to be one of the singers who served as contestants' duet partners.

"I'm thrilled to

be part of Duets and I'm looking forward to finding an undiscovered gem

out there. This is

going be a lot of fun," said Legend.

The series, hosted by former Total Request Live VJ Quddus, premieres May 24.