JohnLegend Joins ABC's 'Duets'
Singer/songwriter
John Legend will replace Lionel Richie on ABC's upcoming singing competition
series, Duets, the network said on Monday.
Legend replaces
Lionel Richie, who had to drop out due to personal scheduling conflicts,
according to a spokesperson. Richie, along with Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Nettles and Robin Thicke, was slated to be one of the singers who served as contestants' duet partners.
"I'm thrilled to
be part of Duets and I'm looking forward to finding an undiscovered gem
out there. This is
going be a lot of fun," said Legend.
The series, hosted by former Total Request Live VJ Quddus, premieres May 24.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.