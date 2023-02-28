John Landgraf, Simran Sethi Get New Roles as Dana Walden Forms Team at Disney

Dana Walden, named co-chairman of Disney Entertainment under the new structure being implemented by Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger, has made changes to senior management of the company’s television brands.

John Landgraf remains chairman of FX Content and FX Productions and also will oversee National Geographic and Onyx Collective.

Simran Sethi becomes executive VP, programming and content strategy for ABC Entertainment and Freeform.

Walden said the changes will enable her to focus on her newly expanded role.

“Great stories are the lifeblood of our company, and I will remain deeply connected to the creative side of our business. As we begin our new chapter together, I have the utmost confidence in this team of proven and formidable leaders. I am very grateful to Bob for reuniting and realigning our company in such a meaningful way,” Walden said in a memo outlining the changes.

Also getting new titles as part of the new structure are Tara Duncan, now president of Onyx Collective; Craig Erwich, now president of Disney Television Group; Debra OConnell, president of networks and television business operations, and Eric Schreier, president of Disney Television Studios and Global Original Television Strategy.

Here is Walden’s memo:

Dear Colleagues,

Since the announcement of Disney Entertainment, I’ve spent time thinking about how to organize my team in a way that will enable me to focus on my newly expanded role, in partnership with Alan. I will continue to rely on the same incredible leaders who have delivered hit after hit onto our platforms and into our rich library, but have made some changes to our structure, which are outlined below:

■ Onyx Collective remains a huge priority, and as its impressive roster of creators and series continues to grow, Tara Duncan will now focus exclusively on Onyx.

■ National Geographic Content recently earned its third Oscar nomination and has attracted some of the biggest stars to its impressive slate of series and doc films. Courteney Monroe will now oversee all aspects of the brand, including its digital footprint and iconic magazine, along with its original content strategy.

■ Tara and Courteney will now report directly to John Landgraf, combining the strength of three prestigious brands.

■ As Tara’s focus shifts to Onyx, Freeform programming and development will be combined with ABC Entertainment, and Simran Sethi will oversee both. This represents Simran’s return to a brand she helped launch. She will continue to report to Craig Erwich.

■ Over the past six months, Ayo Davis and Craig have worked together very successfully on Disney Branded Television streaming originals. Ayo will continue to report to Craig for streaming, and now that structure will expand to also include the development and programming of Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

■ Debra OConnell, who recently joined my leadership team, will continue to oversee networks and ABC Owned Television Stations, and will add research, labor relations and TV business operations to her purview.

■ Disney Television Studios will remain under Eric Schrier, who will expand his responsibilities to include our global original television strategy, working closely with our talented regional leaders.

Great stories are the lifeblood of our company, and I will remain deeply connected to the creative side of our business. As we begin our new chapter together, I have the utmost confidence in this team of proven and formidable leaders. I am very grateful to Bob for reuniting and realigning our company in such a meaningful way.

I want you all to know how much I appreciate your passion and your pursuit of excellence, which will be key to our success in the months and years ahead.

Warmest regards,

Dana ■