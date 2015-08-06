ABC Family Taps Sethi as Senior VP of Original Programming and Development

In an effort to strengthen its programming, strategy and research ranks, ABC Family has made a handful of additions and promotions.

The network has tapped Simran S. Sethi as senior VP of original programming and development, and promoted Jennifer Gerstenblatt to VP of current programming. They will report to Karey Burke, executive VP of programming and development.

George Chen joins as VP of strategy and business development and will report to Salaam Coleman Smith, executive VP of strategy & programming.

Karissa Zigarovich joins as director of consumer insights and will report to Ed Isabella, VP of research.

Sethi will join effective Aug. 24. Her duties will include oversight of the scripted series development team and day-to-day operations. She will also manage development of short-form scripted shows for digital platforms and scripted pilot development. Sethi previously served as senior VP of comedy development for NBC.

Gerstenblatt, who was most recently executive director of programming, will be responsible for freshman and returning series. She replaces Kelly Goode, who left the network.

Chen’s duties include managing research, evaluation and negotiations of expanding ancillary revenue and digital expressions. He previously served as director of business development at Disney/ABC Television Group

Zigarovich will continue to build ABC Family’s reputation as an authority on Becomers—people in high school, college and the decade that follows. Zigarovich previously served as director of marketing and programming insights at MTV.